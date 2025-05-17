Le Lavoir standalone net profit declines 27.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 30.43% to Rs 0.48 crore

Net profit of Le Lavoir declined 27.03% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 30.43% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.85% to Rs 1.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 33.17% to Rs 2.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

0.480.692.651.9950.0075.3657.7459.800.460.742.161.870.360.541.781.440.270.371.341.04

