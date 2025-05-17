Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Le Lavoir standalone net profit declines 27.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Le Lavoir standalone net profit declines 27.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 30.43% to Rs 0.48 crore

Net profit of Le Lavoir declined 27.03% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 30.43% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.85% to Rs 1.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 33.17% to Rs 2.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.480.69 -30 2.651.99 33 OPM %50.0075.36 -57.7459.80 - PBDT0.460.74 -38 2.161.87 16 PBT0.360.54 -33 1.781.44 24 NP0.270.37 -27 1.341.04 29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sophia Traexpo reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Dhruva Capital Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.11 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Duncan Engineering standalone net profit declines 37.50% in the March 2025 quarter

CreditAccess Grameen consolidated net profit declines 88.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Ador Multi Products reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.95 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 17 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story