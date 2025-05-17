Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings consolidated net profit declines 54.80% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.92% to Rs 3.33 crore

Net profit of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings declined 54.80% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.92% to Rs 3.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 7.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 5.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.31% to Rs 15.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

3.333.4315.8716.08-121.02-40.52-44.86-13.621.58-0.087.485.150.98-0.715.052.631.132.50-7.215.37

