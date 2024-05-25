Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Grid Trust consolidated net profit declines 58.75% in the March 2024 quarter

India Grid Trust consolidated net profit declines 58.75% in the March 2024 quarter

May 25 2024
Sales rise 31.70% to Rs 813.54 crore

Net profit of India Grid Trust declined 58.75% to Rs 55.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 134.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.70% to Rs 813.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 617.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 37.36% to Rs 285.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 455.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.97% to Rs 2965.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2392.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales813.54617.70 32 2965.572392.20 24 OPM %82.5789.26 -85.6690.36 - PBDT330.40305.69 8 1254.491172.83 7 PBT66.20124.36 -47 315.02468.76 -33 NP55.67134.96 -59 285.37455.57 -37

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

