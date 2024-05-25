India Grid Trust consolidated net profit declines 58.75% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.70% to Rs 813.54 croreNet profit of India Grid Trust declined 58.75% to Rs 55.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 134.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.70% to Rs 813.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 617.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 37.36% to Rs 285.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 455.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.97% to Rs 2965.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2392.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
