Cochin Shipyard consolidated net profit rises 558.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 114.31% to Rs 1286.05 crore

Net profit of Cochin Shipyard rose 558.06% to Rs 258.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 114.31% to Rs 1286.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 600.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 157.06% to Rs 783.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 304.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 61.99% to Rs 3830.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2364.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1286.05600.09 114 3830.452364.55 62 OPM %22.42-11.18 -22.6810.72 - PBDT361.815.65 6304 1145.52425.47 169 PBT342.32-5.24 LP 1070.94356.63 200 NP258.8839.34 558 783.28304.71 157

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

