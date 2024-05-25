Cochin Shipyard consolidated net profit rises 558.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 114.31% to Rs 1286.05 crore

Net profit of Cochin Shipyard rose 558.06% to Rs 258.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 114.31% to Rs 1286.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 600.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 157.06% to Rs 783.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 304.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 61.99% to Rs 3830.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2364.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

