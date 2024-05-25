Rubfila International consolidated net profit rises 20.37% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.43% to Rs 128.62 crore

Net profit of Rubfila International rose 20.37% to Rs 7.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.43% to Rs 128.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 113.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.12% to Rs 25.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.78% to Rs 469.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 457.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

128.62113.39469.80457.088.658.617.668.1812.3610.8443.2143.889.568.5732.6035.257.095.8925.4025.95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News