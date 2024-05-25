Rubfila International consolidated net profit rises 20.37% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.43% to Rs 128.62 croreNet profit of Rubfila International rose 20.37% to Rs 7.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.43% to Rs 128.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 113.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 2.12% to Rs 25.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.78% to Rs 469.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 457.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News