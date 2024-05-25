Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rubfila International consolidated net profit rises 20.37% in the March 2024 quarter

Rubfila International consolidated net profit rises 20.37% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 13.43% to Rs 128.62 crore

Net profit of Rubfila International rose 20.37% to Rs 7.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.43% to Rs 128.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 113.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.12% to Rs 25.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.78% to Rs 469.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 457.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales128.62113.39 13 469.80457.08 3 OPM %8.658.61 -7.668.18 - PBDT12.3610.84 14 43.2143.88 -2 PBT9.568.57 12 32.6035.25 -8 NP7.095.89 20 25.4025.95 -2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Financial Assistance For Rubber Sector Raised By 23% To Rs 708.69 Crore For FY25 &amp; FY26

Elgi Rubber Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.92 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Indag Rubber standalone net profit rises 6.43% in the December 2023 quarter

U. H. Zaveri Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Sampann Utpadan India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Nilkanth Engineering reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.80 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Rolcon Engineering Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Dhunseri Ventures consolidated net profit declines 63.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Bosch consolidated net profit rises 41.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Jyotirgamya Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story