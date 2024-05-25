Home / Markets / Capital Market News / B2B Software Technologies consolidated net profit declines 47.06% in the March 2024 quarter

B2B Software Technologies consolidated net profit declines 47.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 17.45% to Rs 6.26 crore

Net profit of B2B Software Technologies declined 47.06% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.45% to Rs 6.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.27% to Rs 1.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.78% to Rs 20.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales6.265.33 17 20.3219.77 3 OPM %7.0315.20 -6.0010.37 - PBDT0.820.98 -16 2.562.80 -9 PBT0.780.93 -16 2.402.69 -11 NP0.541.02 -47 1.852.38 -22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Information Technology stocks slide

Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology shares rise

Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology shares fall

Cochin Shipyard consolidated net profit rises 558.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Rubfila International consolidated net profit rises 20.37% in the March 2024 quarter

Nilkanth Engineering reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.80 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Rolcon Engineering Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Dhunseri Ventures consolidated net profit declines 63.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story