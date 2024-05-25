B2B Software Technologies consolidated net profit declines 47.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.45% to Rs 6.26 croreNet profit of B2B Software Technologies declined 47.06% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.45% to Rs 6.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 22.27% to Rs 1.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.78% to Rs 20.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
