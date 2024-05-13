Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India industrial production growth moderates in March

India industrial production growth moderates in March

Image
Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indias industrial output expanded 4.9 percent year-over-year in March, slower than the 5.6 percent in February. Among the major three sectors, electricity output grew the most, up by 8.6 percent. This was followed by a 5.2 percent rise in manufacturing output. The slowdown in growth was largely due to a weaker upturn in mining output, which rose 1.2 percent annually in March versus 8.1 percent surge in the prior month. During April to March, industrial production expanded 5.8 percent from the same period last year, data showed.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

NLC India soars after ICRA reaffirms credit rating at 'AAA' with 'stable' outlook

Australia Market extends gain

China Market slips on fading stimulus hopes

India continues to be fastest growing economy, IMF expects growth to hit 6.8% in 2024

Embark on a Shopper's Paradise: The "Pacific Winter Shopping Festival" Takes Over All Pacific Malls!

Madhya Bharat Agro Products standalone net profit declines 94.31% in the March 2024 quarter

Ami Organics Q4 PAT drops 4% YoY to Rs 260 cr

JSW Steel's consolidated crude steel production at 21.21 lakh tonnes in April'24

Biocon signs distribution and supply agreement with Medix

Benchmarks drift lower; Nifty slides below crucial 22,000 level

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 13 2024 | 10:23 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story