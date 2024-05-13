Ami Organics Q4 PAT drops 4% YoY to Rs 260 cr

Ami Organics said that its consolidated net profit declined 4.2% to Rs 260 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 272 core posted in same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations jumped 20.7% to Rs 2,250 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 1,864 crore in Q4 FY23.

Profit before tax rose 1.47%YoY to Rs 37.20 crore in Q4 FY24.

EBITDA stood at Rs 432 crore in Q4 FY24, recording the growth of 5.9% as compared with Rs 1,864 crore in Q4 FY23. EBITDA margin reduced by 19.2% during the quarter as compared with 21.9% posted in corresponding quarter last year.

During the quarter, Ami Organics Electrolytes Private, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ami organics focused on Battery chemicals, commenced regular commercial operations for manufacture and supply of products for lithium-ion battery cells.

The companys board has declared a final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share.

Naresh Patel, executive chairman & managing director, Ami Organics, said, I am pleased to share that we have been successful in navigating through the tough industry scenario to deliver an all-time high quarterly revenue from operations of Rs 225 crore. This represents a growth of 21% YoY and an exceptional 35% sequential growth. Our advanced pharmaceuticals business, grew strongly by 18% YoY and 47% QoQ while our specialty chemicals business grew robustly by 36% YoY during the quarter.

I am also thrilled to inform you that recently we have received grant of 3 process patents from The Patent Office, Government of India. Two of these three products are niche and complex in nature. Overall, I believe that we have navigated industry challenges adeptly in FY24 and as we progress ahead with improved overall prospects for the industry, we firmly believe we will sustain our growth trajectory, targeting a revenue growth in range of 20-25% for the fiscal year FY25.

Ami Organics is engaged in business of drugs intermediate chemicals and related activities.

The scrip shed 0.15% to Rs 1205.30 on the BSE.

