Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Biocon signs distribution and supply agreement with Medix

Biocon signs distribution and supply agreement with Medix

Image
Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

For commercialization of weight management drug - Liraglutide (gSaxenda)

Biocon announced the signing of a semi-exclusive distribution and supply agreement with Medix, a specialty pharmaceutical company in Mexico, for the commercialization of its vertically integrated drug product, Liraglutide (gSaxenda), used in the treatment of chronic weight management.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Under the terms of this agreement, Biocon will undertake the responsibility of obtaining regulatory approval, manufacturing and supply of the drug product, and Medix will be responsible for its commercialization in the Mexican market.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Biocon inks pact with Medix to commercialize weight mgmt product

Biocon edges higher after obtaining UK MHRA nod for diabetes drug Liraglutide

Biocon gains after receiving MHRA UK approval for Liraglutide injection

Biocon gets US FDA approval for market generic version of anti-cancer drug

Biocon jumps after inking pact with Biomm SA

Benchmarks drift lower; Nifty slides below crucial 22,000 level

Va Tech Wabag wins repeat order of USD 49 million

US Dow extends winning streak for 8th day

EKI Energy Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.94 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Equippp Social Impact Technologies consolidated net profit rises 39.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 13 2024 | 9:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story