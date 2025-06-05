Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India-Kyrgyzstan Bilateral Investment Treaty comes into force

India-Kyrgyzstan Bilateral Investment Treaty comes into force

Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, Zheenbek Kulubaev Moldokanovich signed the Protocol and exchanged Instrument of Ratification of the Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) between the Government of the Republic of India and the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic, in New Delhi, today. The Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) signed on 14th June, 2019, in Bishkek, between the Government of the Republic of India and the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic, enters into force with effect from today, i.e. 5th June 2025. This new BIT replaces the earlier agreement enforced on 12th May 2000, ensuring continuity in the protection of investments between the two nations.

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

