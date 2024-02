On conversion of warrants

Share India Securities has allotted 7,41,579 Fully Paid-up Equity Shares of the Company of face value of Rs. 10/- each pursuant to conversion of Detachable Warrants on payment of conversion amount, i.e., Rs. 525/- per Detachable Warrant, being the balance amount payable for conversion of Detachable Warrants into fully paid up Equity Shares.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel