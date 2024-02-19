Sensex, Nifty end with modest gains; consumer durables index gains

The domestic equity benchmarks ended with moderate gains on Monday, rising for the fifth day in a row. The Nifty settled above the 22,100 level.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 281.52 points or 0.39% to 72,708.16. The Nifty 50 index added 81.55 points or 0.37% to 22,122.25.

The benchmark Nifty50 index hit an all-time high at 22,186.65 in mid-afternoon trade.

The broader market outperformed the key indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap rose 0.29% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.77%. The market breadth was strong.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, advanced 5.22% to 16.02.

Among the sectoral indices, Nifty Consumer Durables index (up 1.87%), the Nifty Pharma index (up 0.88%) and the Nifty FMCG index (up 0.79%) outperformed the Nifty50 index.

Meanwhile, the Nifty Realty index (down 0.67%), the Nifty PSU Bank index (down 0.47%), and the Nifty IT index (up 0.30%) underperformed the Nifty 50 index.

Numbers to Track:

MCX Gold futures for 5 April 2024 settlement rose 0.21% to Rs 62,005.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.05% to 104.24.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.14% to 4.305.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for March 2024 settlement lost 79 cents or 0.95% to $82.68 a barrel.

Global Markets:

Most of the European shares declined while Asian stocks ended mixed on Monday after Wall Street slumped on Friday amid signs of US inflation is stickier than expected.

Chinese shares were trading higher as they resume trading following the week-long Lunar New Year break.

The Peoples Bank of China on Sunday held a key policy rate steady as expected. Chinas central bank said it was holding the rate unchanged at 2.5% on 500 billion yuan ($69.51 billion) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility.

US stocks fell on Friday after a hotter-than-expected producer prices report eroded hopes for imminent interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

