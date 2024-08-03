India Pesticides consolidated net profit rises 25.52% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.39% to Rs 220.36 crore

Net profit of India Pesticides rose 25.52% to Rs 19.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.39% to Rs 220.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 201.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.220.36201.4412.7711.3030.8224.7426.6621.1919.4815.52

