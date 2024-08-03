Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India Pesticides consolidated net profit rises 25.52% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 03 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 9.39% to Rs 220.36 crore

Net profit of India Pesticides rose 25.52% to Rs 19.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.39% to Rs 220.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 201.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales220.36201.44 9 OPM %12.7711.30 -PBDT30.8224.74 25 PBT26.6621.19 26 NP19.4815.52 26

First Published: Aug 03 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

