Sheela Foam consolidated net profit rises 6.83% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.53% to Rs 809.76 crore

Net profit of Sheela Foam rose 6.83% to Rs 46.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 43.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 25.53% to Rs 809.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 645.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.809.76645.097.3912.0362.1293.9322.6171.2746.0143.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp