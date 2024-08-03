Sheela Foam consolidated net profit rises 6.83% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.53% to Rs 809.76 croreNet profit of Sheela Foam rose 6.83% to Rs 46.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 43.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 25.53% to Rs 809.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 645.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales809.76645.09 26 OPM %7.3912.03 -PBDT62.1293.93 -34 PBT22.6171.27 -68 NP46.0143.07 7
