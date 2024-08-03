Aptech consolidated net profit declines 37.61% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.72% to Rs 104.71 crore

Net profit of Aptech declined 37.61% to Rs 5.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 14.72% to Rs 104.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 122.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.104.71122.786.6911.309.8716.367.6614.505.068.11

