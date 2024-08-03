Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 132.48% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 69.02% to Rs 136.01 crore

Net profit of Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure rose 132.48% to Rs 16.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 69.02% to Rs 136.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 80.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.136.0180.4718.1414.5523.6810.8621.519.5616.397.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp