India proposes retaliatory tariffs on certain steel and aluminium imports against US

India on Monday proposed to impose retaliatory duties under the WTO (World Trade Organisation) norms against the US over American tariffs on certain steel and aluminium imports in the name of safeguard measures. "The safeguard measures would affect USD 7.6 billion imports into the US of the relevant products originating in India, on which the duty collection would be USD 1.91 billion," a WTO communication said. Accordingly, it said, India's proposed suspension of concessions would result in an equivalent amount of duty collected from products originating in America.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News