Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India proposes retaliatory tariffs on certain steel and aluminium imports against US

India proposes retaliatory tariffs on certain steel and aluminium imports against US

Image
Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India on Monday proposed to impose retaliatory duties under the WTO (World Trade Organisation) norms against the US over American tariffs on certain steel and aluminium imports in the name of safeguard measures. "The safeguard measures would affect USD 7.6 billion imports into the US of the relevant products originating in India, on which the duty collection would be USD 1.91 billion," a WTO communication said. Accordingly, it said, India's proposed suspension of concessions would result in an equivalent amount of duty collected from products originating in America.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Japanese markets hit three-month high

China Shanghai Composite index edge up 0.17%

Intellect Design Arena strengthens its global sales leadership

Tata Steel Q4 PAT zooms 113% YoY to Rs 1,301 cr

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals allots 43,750 equity shares under ESOP

First Published: May 13 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story