Intellect Design Arena strengthens its global sales leadership

Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Intellect Design Arena has strengthened its global sales leadership by appointing Dave Thomas as Head for Credit Unions, Small & Mid-market Financial Institutions. In his new role, Dave will also oversee Forge operations, ensuring a smooth and seamless experience for its clients during this critical period. He will also lead Intellect's expansion in the Canadian market for eMACH.ai Digital Engagement Platform amongst Credit Unions and Banks.

Dave is a seasoned technology leader known for enabling organisations to transform their technology landscapes. Before joining Intellect, he served as Chief Technology Officer at Central One. His extensive career also includes over 25 years at Accenture, where he held several senior roles. His appointment at Intellect comes alongside 140+ talented professionals who joined Intellect after the successful transfer of Forge and Member Direct from Central One to Intellect in March 2025.

First Published: May 13 2025 | 3:19 PM IST

