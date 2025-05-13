Tata Steel Q4 PAT zooms 113% YoY to Rs 1,301 cr

Tata Steel reported 112.73% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,300.81 crore in Q4 FY25 compared with Rs 611.48 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

However, revenue from operations fell 4.20% YoY to Rs 56,218.11 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Profit before exceptional items and tax increased 7.69% to Rs 2,588.30 crore in Q4 FY25, up from Rs 2,403.34 crore reported in same period year ago. The company posted an exceptional loss of Rs 388.61 crore during the period.

The companys reported EBITDA rose 1.97% YoY to Rs 6,762 crore in Q4 FY25 compared with Rs 6,631 crore in Q4 FY24.

The companys consolidated steel production declined 5.93% to 7.45 million tons (MT) in Q4 FY25 as compared with 7.92 million tons in Q4 FY24. Deliveries increased 4.38% YoY to 8.33 MT in Q4 FY25.

In India, revenues stood at Rs 34,661 crore and EBITDA was Rs 7,418 crore, translating to an EBITDA margin of 21%. Crude steel production was 5.44 million tonnes, lower on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis due to the reline of one of the blast furnaces in Jamshedpur. Deliveries stood at 5.60 million tonnes, reflecting a 6% QoQ increase.

During the quarter, UK revenues stood at 551 million, and EBITDA loss was 80 million. Deliveries totaled 0.63 million tonnes, registering a 12% increase on a QoQ basis.

Netherlands revenues were 1,624 million and EBITDA was 14 million. Deliveries were 1.75 million tons, up 14% on QoQ basis.

The company stated that its 5 MTPA blast furnace at Kalinganagar is ramping up, and the phased commissioning of the 2.2 MTPA CRM complex is progressing, with the continuous galvanizing lines expected to be commissioned in the coming months. Construction is underway for the Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) in Ludhiana. In the UK, the company has received planning permission for the EAF project at Port Talbot, and site activities are set to commence in July 2025.

The company has spent Rs 3,220 crore on capital expenditure during the quarter and Rs 15,671 crore for the full year. Net debt stands at Rs 82,579 crores. Its group liquidity remains strong at Rs 38,791 crores, which includes cash & cash equivalents of Rs 12,222 crore.

T. V. Narendran, chief executive officer & managing director, said, FY2025 has been an important transition year for Tata Steel with significant developments across operating geographies. We commissioned Indias largest blast furnace at Kalinganagar, safely decommissioned two blast furnaces in UK and achieved production levels near rated capacity in Netherlands.

India deliveries were best ever at around 21 million tons and were up 5% YoY aided by a smooth ramp-up of the new blast furnace at Kalinganagar and capacity utilization close to 100% at the remaining operations. At the segment level, Tata Steel continues to be the preferred supplier for automotive steel, with a high share of business in new model launches. Tata Tiscon achieved best ever volumes and grew by 19% YoY to around 2.4 million tons. We have invested more than Rs 1,600 crores on R&D in the last 5 years, enabling us to become the first Indian steel supplier to have end-to-end capabilities in hydrogen transportation and to localize CP780 automotive grade, demonstrating our customer centricity.

In yet another step towards growing in chosen segments in India, we have begun catering to commercial shipbuilding. Deliveries in the UK were around 2.5 million tons as we smoothly transitioned to supplying our customers on the basis of imported substrate processed at our downstream mills. While fixed costs have reduced by around 230 million, the benefit was not visible due to surging imports.

In Netherlands, our deliveries were around 6.25 million tons and for the quarter were 1.75 million tons, highest in the last six years. The QoQ improvement in profitability at Netherlands includes efforts to reduce controllable costs while a transformation program to restore long term competitiveness has been launched in April 2025. This year also marked landmark achievement in the form of a century of mining at Noamundi and in FY2025, we mined around 40 million tons of iron ore across our mines in India. I am also happy to share that we have been recognised by worldsteel as sustainability champions for the eighth time in a row.

Koushik Chatterjee, executive director and chief financial officer, said, Tata Steel consolidated revenues for FY2025 were around $26 billion and EBITDA was $3.1 billion. Consolidated EBITDA improved by 10% YoY aided by higher volumes and a reduction in controllable costs despite the drop in realisations. Neelachal Ispat Nigam achieved annual EBITDA of around Rs 1,000 crore with a margin of 19% and free cash flow in excess of Rs 1,000 crore. This demonstrates the turnaround of the company which was closed at the time of acquisition almost three years ago. Operating cash flows after interest and adjustments improved by 37% or around Rs 4,800 crore YoY to Rs 17,700 crore, aided by working capital release of around Rs 3,600 crore. We spent Rs 15,671 crore on capital expenditure during the year.

For the quarter, consolidated revenues stood at Rs 56,218 crore and EBITDA was Rs 6,762 crore, which translates to a margin of around 12%, with India EBITDA margin being higher at 21%. Consolidated EBITDA margin was 100 bps higher on QoQ basis. We are focused on cost takeouts to enhance competitiveness and have already achieved around Rs 6,600 crore during the year vs. FY2024 levels, of which 230 million, or Rs 2,600 crore was in UK, Rs 2,800 crore was in India and Rs 1,150 crore was in Netherlands and the cost transformation program will continue in the future.

Our electric arc furnace project in the UK is also progressing as per plan with award of key OEM contracts, receipt of planning permissions with construction likely to begin by July 2025. Tata Steel Netherlands' annual EBITDA has improved to 90 million as production returned to near rated capacity and operating cash flows after interest were around 450 million through significant cash and cost focused actions. The discussion with the Government of the Netherlands on the integrated decarbonisation and environmental measures project continues to be intense, and we are also engaged with the provincial and environmental authorities on the above.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a dividend of Rs 3.60 per share for FY2024-25. The board has also fixed Friday, 6 June 2025, as the record date to determine the members entitled to receive the dividend for FY 2024-25.

further, the company's board has also approved the proposal, inter alia under the foreign exchange regulations, to infuse funds up to USD 2.5 billion (around Rs 21,410.95 crore) by way of subscription to equity shares of T Steel Holdings Pte. (TSHP), a wholly owned foreign subsidiary of the company, in one or more tranches. FY2025-26.

Tata Steel Group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 35 million tons per annum.

The counter declined 1.52% to Rs 149.25 on the BSE.

