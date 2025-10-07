India-Qatar aim to double bilateral trade by 2030

The Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, is on an official visit to Doha, Qatar on 6-7 October 2025 to co-chair the meeting of the India-Qatar Joint Commission on Economic and Commercial Cooperation. Piyush Goyal, during his first visit to Qatar, addressed the vibrant Indian community, appreciating their role as a strong pillar of India-Qatar relations. He highlighted the deepening bilateral ties under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and His Highness the Amir of Qatar, including the recent decision to elevate the relationship to a strategic partnership and the goal of doubling trade by 2030.
Reaffirming India's commitment to inclusivity, innovation, and global cooperation, he urged the Indian diaspora to continue serving as an important bridge between the two nations and as key partners in realizing India's growth vision. The Commerce and Industry Minister of India highlighted that despite global economic headwinds and supply chain disruptions, India continues to demonstrate strong macroeconomic stability for a thriving start-up ecosystem creating a highly enabling environment for global businesses and urged the Indian and Qatari business to explore greater opportunities.
