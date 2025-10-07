Biocon's subsidiary get US FDA approval for diarrhea medication Rifaximin

Biocon said that Biocon Pharma, in partnership with Carnegie Pharmaceuticals LLC, has received tentative approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for the ANDA for Rifaximin Tablets, 550 mg.

Rifaximin tablets are a rifamycin antibacterial indicated for reducing the risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy (HE) recurrence and to treat irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea (IBS-D) in adults.

Biocon Pharma is a wholly owned subsidiary of Biocon.

Biocon is a global biopharma company dedicated to improving affordable access to therapies for chronic conditions such as diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune diseases.

In its latest financial results, Biocon reported a 95.2% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 31.40 crore despite a 15.8% jump in net sales to Rs 3,910.10 crore in Q1 FY26 compared to Q1 FY25.