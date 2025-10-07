Satin Finserv raises Rs 60 cr via NCD issuance

Satin Finserv (SFL), the MSME-focused arm of Satin Creditcare Network (SCNL), has successfully raised Rs 60 crore through the issuance of listed, secured, and rated Non Convertible Debentures (NCDs) in two tranches of Rs 30 crore each.

The funds have been raised from reputed institutional investors at a competitive coupon rate of 10.95% p.a., underscoring investor confidence in SFL's strong fundamentals and growth outlook. The NCDs have been assigned a long-term rating of A- (Stable) by ICRA, further reflecting the entity's strong credit profile and sustainable growth prospects. The Company is well capitalized with a CRAR of 36.83% and debt to equity ratio of 2.46 times as on Jun'25.