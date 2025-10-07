Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Satin Finserv raises Rs 60 cr via NCD issuance

Satin Finserv raises Rs 60 cr via NCD issuance

Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Satin Finserv (SFL), the MSME-focused arm of Satin Creditcare Network (SCNL), has successfully raised Rs 60 crore through the issuance of listed, secured, and rated Non Convertible Debentures (NCDs) in two tranches of Rs 30 crore each.

The funds have been raised from reputed institutional investors at a competitive coupon rate of 10.95% p.a., underscoring investor confidence in SFL's strong fundamentals and growth outlook. The NCDs have been assigned a long-term rating of A- (Stable) by ICRA, further reflecting the entity's strong credit profile and sustainable growth prospects. The Company is well capitalized with a CRAR of 36.83% and debt to equity ratio of 2.46 times as on Jun'25.

The proceeds will be strategically deployed towards expanding the company's core MSME lending operations along with its recently introduced Green Finance initiative. With larger expansion plans underway, such fundraises will provide the necessary momentum for SFL to consolidate its presence in the financial inclusion space and build scalable, impact-driven lending models. This issuance also reaffirms SFL's ability to access diverse pools of funds at competitive rates, strengthening its financial position as it scales up operations.

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 9:40 AM IST

