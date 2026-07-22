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India reaffirms commitment to a transparent multilateral trading system

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Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 10:04 AM IST
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India's Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal has reaffirmed the country's commitment to a transparent, rules-based, inclusive and development-oriented multilateral trading system. He made these comments at the Trade Policy Review meeting. The Commerce Secretary highlighted India's strong economic performance, with the country recording an average annual growth of nearly 8 per cent during the review period despite an exceptionally challenging global environment. He noted that India's exports reached a record USD 863.1 billion in 2025-26 and emphasised that India is undertaking the unprecedented task of advancing the prosperity of nearly one-fifth of humanity amid global uncertainty, technological disruption, supply chain realignments and rising protectionism.

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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

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