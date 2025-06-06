Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Life Insurance Corp appoints Ramakrishnan Chander as new CIO

Life Insurance Corp appoints Ramakrishnan Chander as new CIO

Image
Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) announced that its current executive director, Ramakrishnan Chander, has assumed charge as the company's new chief investment officer (CIO), effective immediately.

Chander will serve as CIO until his superannuation, which is scheduled for 30 September 2027. With this appointment, he becomes one of LIC's key managerial personnel.

Chander joined LIC in 1990 as an assistant administrative officer after completing his post graduation diploma in financial management. He is also a fellow of the Insurance Institute of India.

According to LIC, Chander has an experience of working as senior divisional manager of Nagpur and Hyderabad divisions. He has also worked as regional manager (marketing), South Zone and as regional manager (pension & group schemes), South Central Zone.

Previously, Chander led LIC's strategic business unit international operations as executive director. He currently heads investment front office of the company.

LIC has been providing life insurance in India for more than 65 years and is the largest life insurer in the country.

The company reported 38.15% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 19,012.79 crore while total income fell 3.53% to Rs 243,386.15 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

The scrip rose 0.13% to Rs 957.75 on the BSE.

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

