Life Insurance Corp appoints Ramakrishnan Chander as new CIO

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) announced that its current executive director, Ramakrishnan Chander, has assumed charge as the company's new chief investment officer (CIO), effective immediately.

Chander will serve as CIO until his superannuation, which is scheduled for 30 September 2027. With this appointment, he becomes one of LIC's key managerial personnel.

Chander joined LIC in 1990 as an assistant administrative officer after completing his post graduation diploma in financial management. He is also a fellow of the Insurance Institute of India.

According to LIC, Chander has an experience of working as senior divisional manager of Nagpur and Hyderabad divisions. He has also worked as regional manager (marketing), South Zone and as regional manager (pension & group schemes), South Central Zone.