Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RIR Power Electronics surges after expanding SiC diodes production capacity

RIR Power Electronics surges after expanding SiC diodes production capacity

Image
Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

RIR Power Electronics jumped 4.49% to Rs 2859.85 after the company announced successful production expansion and shipment of 1200V SiC diodes from Taiwan.

The company stated that the expansion of production was made possible through a strategic collaboration with a contract fab at Pro Asia Semiconductor Corporation (PASC), Taiwan and by leveraging technology IP that RIR Power had acquired from Sicamore Semi, USA.

The product portfolio includes 1200V Schottky Barrier Diodes (SBDs) ranging from 2 amps to 60 amps, addressing the most common ratings used across multiple applications and markets globally.

The company further said that it has already secured purchase orders for the said diodes from Richardson Electronics (USA) and Ankit Plastics (India), both key suppliers to the commercial, industrial and defence sectors.

Besides being able to serve existing domestic Indian and the USA customers, shipping from Taiwan would provide RIR Power Electronics improved access to strategic high-growth markets for SiC devices in the South East Asian region.

Dr. Harshad Mehta, chairman & director, RIR Power Electronics, said: This achievement marks a significant leap for RIRs power electronics manufacturing capabilities and helps to expedite the ramp up and shipment of SiC devices on 6-Inch wafers from RIRs proposed Odisha Fab.

By successfully scaling up world-class SiC technology, RIR Power is positioned to serve global high-growth markets including automotive, industrial, renewable energy, and defence, while strengthening the domestic semiconductor ecosystem.

RIR Power Electronics is a global pioneer in high-power semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio comprises of high-performance semiconductor devices, assemblies, and energy management systems.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 12.59% to Rs 2.43 crore despite a 22.67% increase in net sales to Rs 26.46 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Imagicaaworld ENT inks Rs 275 cr facility agreement with HDFC Bank for park business acquisition

Real Estate shares rise

Nasdaq Leads Market Decline Ahead of Jobs Report; Global Stocks Mixed

Bajaj Healthcare slides after WTD Dhananjay Sabaji Hatle resigns

Bank of Baroda Slides 3.13%

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story