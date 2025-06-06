RIR Power Electronics surges after expanding SiC diodes production capacity

RIR Power Electronics jumped 4.49% to Rs 2859.85 after the company announced successful production expansion and shipment of 1200V SiC diodes from Taiwan.
The company stated that the expansion of production was made possible through a strategic collaboration with a contract fab at Pro Asia Semiconductor Corporation (PASC), Taiwan and by leveraging technology IP that RIR Power had acquired from Sicamore Semi, USA.
The product portfolio includes 1200V Schottky Barrier Diodes (SBDs) ranging from 2 amps to 60 amps, addressing the most common ratings used across multiple applications and markets globally.
The company further said that it has already secured purchase orders for the said diodes from Richardson Electronics (USA) and Ankit Plastics (India), both key suppliers to the commercial, industrial and defence sectors.
Besides being able to serve existing domestic Indian and the USA customers, shipping from Taiwan would provide RIR Power Electronics improved access to strategic high-growth markets for SiC devices in the South East Asian region.
Dr. Harshad Mehta, chairman & director, RIR Power Electronics, said: This achievement marks a significant leap for RIRs power electronics manufacturing capabilities and helps to expedite the ramp up and shipment of SiC devices on 6-Inch wafers from RIRs proposed Odisha Fab.
By successfully scaling up world-class SiC technology, RIR Power is positioned to serve global high-growth markets including automotive, industrial, renewable energy, and defence, while strengthening the domestic semiconductor ecosystem.
RIR Power Electronics is a global pioneer in high-power semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio comprises of high-performance semiconductor devices, assemblies, and energy management systems.
The company's consolidated net profit declined 12.59% to Rs 2.43 crore despite a 22.67% increase in net sales to Rs 26.46 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.
