Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's cash market turnover rises 38% in FY25 says SEBI

India's cash market turnover rises 38% in FY25 says SEBI

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The growth in Indias cash market turnover of exchanges slowed to 38.3% year-on-year in the fiscal ended March 31, 2025 to Rs 300 lakh crore, data from the annual report of Securities & Exchange Board of India showed yesterday. In the previous fiscal, the segment turnover was at Rs 217 lakh crore up 51.6% from FY23 when the turnover had fallen nearly 20%

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indices pare all gains; Nifty slides below 24,600; European mkt advance

NIBE slides after Q1 PAT slumps 76% YoY to Rs 2 cr

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd spurts 2.42%, rises for fifth straight session

HCL Technologies Ltd spurts 0.16%, gains for five straight sessions

Coal India Ltd spurts 0.51%, up for fifth straight session

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story