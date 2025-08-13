India's cash market turnover rises 38% in FY25 says SEBI

The growth in Indias cash market turnover of exchanges slowed to 38.3% year-on-year in the fiscal ended March 31, 2025 to Rs 300 lakh crore, data from the annual report of Securities & Exchange Board of India showed yesterday. In the previous fiscal, the segment turnover was at Rs 217 lakh crore up 51.6% from FY23 when the turnover had fallen nearly 20%

