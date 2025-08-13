HCL Technologies Ltd spurts 0.16%, gains for five straight sessions

HCL Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1501.5, up 0.16% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.67% in last one year as compared to a 1.97% gain in NIFTY and a 12.64% gain in the Nifty IT.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which HCL Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 6.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34674.3, up 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 37.78 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1502.7, up 0.13% on the day. HCL Technologies Ltd is down 7.67% in last one year as compared to a 1.97% gain in NIFTY and a 12.64% gain in the Nifty IT index.