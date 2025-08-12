Indices pare all gains; Nifty slides below 24,600; European mkt advance

The domestic equity benchmarks erased all gains and traded with minor losses in the afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 24,600 level. Market participants awaited the release of consumer price inflation (CPI) data, scheduled for later today.

Financial services, realty and private bank shares declined, while media, pharma and IT shares advanced.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex shed 54.35 points or 0.07% to 80,549.73. The Nifty 50 index lost 17.95 points or 0.07% to 24,567.10.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.08% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.30%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,558 shares rose and 1,662 shares fell. A total of 178 shares were unchanged. Gainers & Losers: Tech Mahindra (up 2.25%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.90%), Hero MotoCorp (up 1.83%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.67%) and NTPC (up 1.60%) were the major Nifty50 gainers. Bajaj Finance (down 1.79%), Hindustan Unilever (down 1.05%), ETERNAL (down 0.86%), Hindalco Industries (down 0.82%) and HDFC Bank (down 0.79%) were the major Nifty50 losers. Stocks in Spotlight: Bata India slipped 2.46% after the company reported a 70.13% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 51.99 crore, while revenue from operations decreased by 0.29% to Rs 941.85 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Praj Industries dropped 6.45% after the companys consolidated net profit declined 93.7% to Rs 5.34 crore on 8.4% fall in net sales to Rs 640.20 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. Belrise Industries added 1.76% after the company reported 56.1% increase in net profit to Rs 111.68 crore on a 27% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,262.21 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25. Ashoka Buildcon rose 0.05%. The companys standalone net profit declined 25% to Rs 30.62 crore on a 30.2% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 1,310.64 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

HBL Engineering advanced 2.33% after the company received a letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 54.12 crore from West Central Railway. Global Markets: European market advanced on Tuesday after U.K. employment grew by a greater-than-expected 238,000 in the three months to June, according to official data. The number of job vacancies declined by 44,000 in the May to July period, marking the 37th consecutive period of quarterly falls. Markets in Asia mostly advanced after an extension to the U.S.- China trade truce was announced overnight, granting the worlds largest economies more room to negotiate a deal. President Donald Trump on Monday delayed high U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods from snapping back into place for another 90 days, a White House official has reportedly said.

Those tariffs were set to resume Tuesday. But Trump signed an executive order hours beforehand that extends the deadline until mid-November, according to media reports. The delay was the expected outcome from the latest round of talks between U.S. trade negotiators and their Chinese counterparts, which took place in Stockholm in late July. Investors will be keeping a close watch on the Reserve Bank of Australia rate verdict. The RBA is widely expected to slash cash rates later in the day. Singapores Ministry of Trade and Industry has revised its 2025 growth forecast for the city-state upwards to 1.5%-2.5% from 0%-2%.

On Wall Street, Stocks fell across the board to end Mondays session as as investors await inflation data this week to assess the outlook for interest rates going forward. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 200.52 points, or 0.45%, and closed at 43,975.09. The S&P 500 slipped 0.25% to end at 6,373.45, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.3% to settle at 21,385.40. Investors expect the recent shakeup at the U.S. Federal Reserve and signs of labor market weakness could nudge the central bank into adopting a dovish monetary policy stance later this year, fueling much of the optimism. As per media reports, the semiconductor majors had agreed to give the United States government 15% of revenue from sales of their advanced chips to China.