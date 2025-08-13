Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NIBE slides after Q1 PAT slumps 76% YoY to Rs 2 cr

NIBE slides after Q1 PAT slumps 76% YoY to Rs 2 cr

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NIBE slipped 3.50% to Rs 1,222.90 after the company's consolidated net profit dropped 75.97% to Rs 1.90 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 7.91 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations fell 25.04% to Rs 82.50 crore in Q1 FY26, down from Rs 110.06 crore in the same quarter last year.

Profit before tax (PBT) declined 83.63% to Rs 1.79 crore in Q1 FY26, as against Rs 10.94 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Meanwhile, the company noted the resignation of Ranjan Choudhary, chief executive officer (CEO), effective from 12 August 2025, due to internal reorganization within the group.

Further, the board has approved the appointment of Prakash Khose as the new CEO of the company, effective from 12 August 2025.

NIBE operates in manufacturing critical components for the defence sector, electric vehicles (E-Vehicles), and software development. The company is engaged in fabrication and machining of components used in the defence sector, as well as assembly of components for E-Vehicles.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd spurts 2.42%, rises for fifth straight session

HCL Technologies Ltd spurts 0.16%, gains for five straight sessions

Coal India Ltd spurts 0.51%, up for fifth straight session

Yatra Online spurts 61% in three days on robust Q1 results

Sensex jumps 226 pts; pharma shares climb for 3rd day

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story