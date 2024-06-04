Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's Coal Production Grows 10.15% In May

India's Coal Production Grows 10.15% In May

Image
Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
In May 2024, India's coal production reached 83.91 million tonnes (MT) (Provisional), exhibiting a growth rate of 10.15% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, which stood at 76.18 MT.

During this period, Coal India Limited (CIL) achieved a coal production of 64.40 MT (Provisional), marking a growth of 7.46% compared to the same period last year, when it was 59.93 MT. Additionally, coal production by Captive and other entities in May 2024 stood at 13.78 MT (Provisional), reflecting a growth of 32.76% from the previous year, which was 10.38 MT.

Similarly, India's overall coal dispatches for May 2024 reached 90.84 MT (Provisional), up by 10.35% compared to the same period last year when it was recorded at 82.32 MT.

During May 2024, CIL dispatched 69.08 MT (Provisional) of coal, with a growth of 8.50% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year when it was 63.67 MT. Additionally, coal dispatch by Captive and other entities in May was recorded at 16 MT (Provisional), reflecting a growth of 29.33% from the previous year, which was 12.37 MT.

Total coal stock with coal companies stands at 96.48 MT. The coal stock lying with CIL is 83.01 MT, while Captive and other companies hold 8.28 MT.

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 8:25 AM IST

