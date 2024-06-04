Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Bright Steel Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Indian Bright Steel Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Indian Bright Steel Company reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Indian Bright Steel Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Shree Manufacturing Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shyam Metalics gains on capacity expansion in Odisha plant

Board of Sandur Manganese &amp; Iron Ores approves acquisition of 80% stake in Arjas Steel

Tata Steel Production rises 4% YoY in Q4

Zee Entertainment board to mull fund raising proposal

Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.89 crore in the March 2024 quarter

A B M International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Hindustan Agrigenetics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Rail Vikas Nigam receives LoA for project of Rs 440 cr

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story