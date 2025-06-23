India's composite PMI rises to 61.0 in June

Rising from 59.3 in May, the latest reading was consistent with a sharp rate of expansion that was well above the long-run series average.
Several positive developments emerged from the June HSBC flash PMI data, as Indian companies scaled up output in response to faster increases in total new business intakes and international sales.
Notably, the upturn in export orders was the strongest since comparable data became available in September 2014.
With pending workloads continuing to accumulate, firms remained in hiring mode. Meanwhile, charge inflation softened as input costs rose at the slowest pace in ten months.
Manufacturers led the upturn in business activity, though growth also picked up pace in the service economy. Rates of increase were at two- and ten-month highs, respectively.
Output was boosted by favourable demand trends, efficiency gains and tech investment.
The HSBC Flash India Manufacturing PMI rose from 57.6 in May to 58.4 in June, signalling the best improvement in operating conditions since April 2024.
Private sector firms in India signalled an unprecedented increase in new export orders during June. June data showed an intensification of capacity pressures among Indian companies.
The combination of demand strength and rising backlogs prompted Indian companies to recruit additional staff in June.
Although prices charged for Indian goods and services continued to increase in June, the rate of inflation retreated from May's six-month high. Indian companies remained strongly upbeat towards the year-ahead outlook for business activity.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app