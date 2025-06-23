Volumes jump at Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd counter

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd saw volume of 17.08 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 113.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15096 shares

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, Global Health Ltd, Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd, Cohance Lifesciences Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 23 June 2025.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd saw volume of 17.08 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 113.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15096 shares. The stock increased 2.56% to Rs.14,415.05. Volumes stood at 9944 shares in the last session.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd notched up volume of 171.43 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18.28 lakh shares. The stock slipped 4.47% to Rs.43.99. Volumes stood at 15.71 lakh shares in the last session.

Global Health Ltd registered volume of 45934 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8408 shares. The stock rose 0.50% to Rs.1,137.60. Volumes stood at 14427 shares in the last session. Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd recorded volume of 18703 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5297 shares. The stock gained 1.84% to Rs.2,106.60. Volumes stood at 23675 shares in the last session. Cohance Lifesciences Ltd clocked volume of 19947 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6672 shares. The stock gained 0.51% to Rs.991.05. Volumes stood at 4128 shares in the last session.