NLC India gains after renewables arm secures BESS project in Tamil Nadu

NLC India rose 1.03% to Rs 225.10 after its wholly owned subsidiary, NLC India Renewables, received a letter of award (LoA) from Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation (TNGECL) for developing standalone battery energy storage system (BESS) projects.

The award includes the development of three BESS projects with a total capacity of 250 MW and 500 MWh. These projects will be installed at the 400/230/110 kV substations in Ottapidaram, Annpankulam, and Kayathar in Tamil Nadu.

This is NLCIL Groups first large-scale BESS initiative and marks a key milestone in its clean energy transition.

According to the company statement, the projects will be carried out using the Build-Own-Operate (BOO) model. They were obtained through tariff-based competitive bidding under the State Component of the Viability Gap Funding (VGF) scheme.