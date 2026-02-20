Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ITCONS E-Solutions bags Rs 2-cr contract from UP Basic Education Department

ITCONS E-Solutions bags Rs 2-cr contract from UP Basic Education Department

Image
Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 5:52 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

ITCONS E-Solutions has secured a new contract worth Rs 2.24 crore from the Basic Education Department, Uttar Pradesh, for providing 140 resources under manpower outsourcing services.

The contract is for a period of one year, commencing on 21 February 2026 and ending on 20 January 2027, unless extended by mutual agreement between the parties.

According to the company, the total value of the order stands at Rs 2,24,97,238.61. The company has clarified that none of its promoters or promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding authority. The company further stated that the contract does not fall under related-party transactions as per applicable regulatory norms.

ITCONS E-Solutions is engaged in the business of recruitment and staffing services.

On a full-year basis, the companys net profit surged 70.2% to Rs 3.25 crore on a 96.4% rise in net sales to Rs 55.98 crore in FY25 over FY24.

The counter slipped 1.52% to Rs 375.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PVR INOX inaugurates 7-screen multiplex at Inorbit Mall, Hubballi

TCS collaborates with Cisco to launch CoE for Autonomous Enterprise Operations

Meera Industries secures order worth Rs 2.03 cr

Sensex settles 317 pts higher; Nifty ends above 25,550

Benchmarks end higher amid selective buying; Nifty closes above 25,550

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story