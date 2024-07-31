India's core sector grows by 4% on year in June 2024

The combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) increased by 4.0 per cent (provisional) in June, 2024 as compared to the Index in June, 2023. The production of Coal, Electricity, Natural Gas, Steel, Fertilizer sand Cement recorded positive growth in June 2024. The final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for March 2024 stands at 6.3 per cent. The cumulative growth rate of ICI during April to June, 2024-25 was 5.7 per cent (provisional) as compared to the corresponding period of last year. The summary of the Index of Eight Core Industries is as follows: Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Cement - Cement production (weight: 5.37 per cent) increased by 1.9 per cent in June, 2024 over June, 2023. Its cumulative index increased by 0.3 per cent during April to June, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Coal - Coal production (weight: 10.33 per cent) increased by 14.8 per cent in June, 2024 over June, 2023. Its cumulative index increased by 10.8 per cent during April to June, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude Oil - Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98 per cent) declined by 2.6 per cent in June, 2024 over June, 2023. Its cumulative index declined by 0.7 per cent during April-June, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Electricity - Electricity generation (weight: 19.85 per cent) increased by 7.7 per cent in June, 2024 over June, 2023. Its cumulative index increased by 10.5 per cent during April to June, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Fertilizers - Fertilizer production (weight: 2.63 per cent) increased by 2.4 per cent in June, 2024 over June, 2023. Its cumulative index remained constant during April to June, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Natural Gas - Natural Gas production (weight: 6.88 per cent) increased by 3.3 per cent in June, 2024 over June, 2023. Its cumulative index increased by 6.4 per cent during April to June, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Petroleum Refinery Products - Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04 per cent) declined by 1.5 per cent in June, 2024 over June, 2023. Its cumulative index increased by 0.9 per cent during April to June, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Steel - Steel production (weight: 17.92 per cent) increased by 2.7 per cent in June, 2024 over June, 2023. Its cumulative index increased by 6.1 per cent during April to June, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

