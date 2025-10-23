India's corporate sector rebounded stronger post pandemic, says RBI study

The RBI released a study titled, "Resilience and Revival: Indias Private Corporate Sector", in its monthly October Bulletin.

The study highlights how Indias private corporates navigated the COVID pandemic shock and emerged stronger. Based on financial data of listed non-government non-financial companies, the study underscores the sectors ability to withstand global shocks with adaptability, profitability, and strengthening of balance sheets in the post-pandemic period.

The study showed that corporate sales rebounded sharply post-pandemic, peaking at 32.5 per cent growth in 2021-22 over the contraction recorded during the pandemic period, before stabilising at 7.2 per cent in 2024-25.

Net profits rose significantly to ₹7.1 trillion in 2024-25 from ₹2.5 trillion in 2020-21. Consequently, the net profit margin improved to 10.3 per cent during 2024-25 from 7.2 per cent in 2020-21.