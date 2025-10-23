Infosys jumps on advancing buyback process; promoters to stay out

Infosys rallied 4.19% to Rs 1533.70 after the IT major said it has filed a draft letter of offer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its proposed Rs 18,000 crore share buyback.

The IT major aims to buy back 10 crore shares at an average price of Rs 1,800 per share, representing up to 2.41% of the companys paid-up equity capital. This is the largest and the fifth buyback by the company in the last decade.

The company also confirmed that its promoter and promoter group have expressed their intention not to participate in the buyback.

As on September 2025, the promoters collectively held 14.30% of the company's equity.