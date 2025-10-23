Gulshan Polyols soars after bagging ethanol supply deal worth Rs 1,185 cr

Gulshan Polyols surged 9.73% to Rs 155.70 after the company secured an order worth Rs 1,185 crore to supply ethanol to oil marketing companies under the Ethanol Blended Petrol Programme (EBPP).The company had participated in a tender floated by oil marketing companies (OMCs) under EBPP for Ethanol Supply Year (ESY 25-26) at their various locations across the country.
The company will supply 1,75,652 Kiloliters of ethanol to Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) and Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals (MRPL).
Meanwhile, the company has received a Production Linked Fiscal Assistance (PLFA) of Rs 5.3754 crore for financial year 2023-24 from MP Industrial Development Corporation Limited (MPIDC).
Gulshan Polyols is engaged in the manufacturing of Ethanol/Bio-fuel, grain and mineral based specialty products. The companys business portfolio broadly is diversified across three key segments - grain processing, bio-fuel / distillery and mineral processing operations.
The companys consolidated net profit jumped 35.6% to Rs 13.14 crore on 30.5% increase in net sales to Rs 593.23 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app