According to Reserve Bank of India, balance of payments (BoP) data showed that Indias current account deficit moderated to US$ 30.1 billion (1.0 per cent of GDP) in April-December 2025 from US$ 36.6 billion (1.3 per cent of GDP) during April-December 2024. Net invisibles receipts at US$ 221.5 billion were higher in April-December 2025 than US$ 191.0 billion a year ago, primarily on account of higher net services receipts and net personal transfers. Net foreign direct investments or FDI inflows increased to US$ 3.0 billion in April-December 2025 from US$ 0.6 billion in April-December 2024. The foreign portfolio investments FPI recorded net outflows of US$ 4.3 billion in April-December 2025 as against net inflows of US$ 9.4 billion a year ago.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News