Volumes spurt at Neuland Laboratories Ltd counter

India Cements Ltd, Five-Star Business Finance Ltd, Sagility Ltd, Endurance Technologies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 30 October 2025.

Neuland Laboratories Ltd registered volume of 20530 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 16.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1236 shares. The stock rose 2.40% to Rs.15,743.55. Volumes stood at 1163 shares in the last session.

India Cements Ltd registered volume of 88566 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 9.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8985 shares. The stock rose 5.10% to Rs.411.00. Volumes stood at 13842 shares in the last session.

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd notched up volume of 20.84 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 9.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.12 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.14% to Rs.652.50. Volumes stood at 14.42 lakh shares in the last session. Sagility Ltd registered volume of 223.05 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25.10 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.96% to Rs.55.98. Volumes stood at 57.99 lakh shares in the last session. Endurance Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 31455 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4978 shares. The stock rose 0.21% to Rs.2,850.90. Volumes stood at 13535 shares in the last session.