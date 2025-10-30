Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vaibhav Global surges after Q2 PAT jumps 71% YoY to Rs 47 cr

Vaibhav Global surges after Q2 PAT jumps 71% YoY to Rs 47 cr

Image
Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Vaibhav Global soared 12.30% to Rs 289.05 after the company's consolidated net profit climbed 71.04% to Rs 47.55 crore on 10.16% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 877.31 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 53.24% YoY to Rs 60.24 crore in Q2 FY26.

In Q2 FY26, EBITDA rose 27.7% to Rs 88 crore compared with Rs 69 crore in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin improved to 10% in Q2 FY26 as against 8.7% in Q2 FY24.

For the first half of FY26, the companys consolidated net profit climbed 53.62% to Rs 85.18 crore on 8.93% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,691.05 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

Sunil Agrawal, managing director, Vaibhav Global, said, We are pleased to report a strong quarter with revenue growth exceeding our guidance. Revenue was at Rs 877 crore, up 10.2% YoY. EBITDA margin improved by 130 basis points to 10%, up 28% in absolute terms. This was driven by productivity gains and operating leverage. Profits after tax rose 71% YoY to Rs 48 crore. Execution remained strong across regions.

With a strong balance sheet, healthy cashflows, and improving profitability, we are well positioned to sustain growth. We maintain our FY26 guidance of 7-9%, with potential upside as macro conditions improve and tariff concerns ease.

Meanwhile, the companys board declared the 2nd interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share for FY26. The record date for dividend has been fixed as Thursday, 6 November 2025 and the said dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration.

Vaibhav Global is an omni-channel E-tailer of fashion jewellery, accessories, and lifestyle products catering to developed markets. The company has direct access to approximately 127 million households (FTE) through its TV home shopping networks Shop LC in US, Shop TJC & Ideal World in UK and Shop LC in Germany.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Volumes spurt at Neuland Laboratories Ltd counter

Nifty below 25,950; Pharma shares decline

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth negative

Dr. Reddy's, Shaily Engineering tumble after delay in Semaglutide approval

Brigade Enterprises Q2 PAT rises 37% YoY to Rs 163 cr

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story