Vaibhav Global surges after Q2 PAT jumps 71% YoY to Rs 47 cr

Vaibhav Global soared 12.30% to Rs 289.05 after the company's consolidated net profit climbed 71.04% to Rs 47.55 crore on 10.16% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 877.31 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 53.24% YoY to Rs 60.24 crore in Q2 FY26.

In Q2 FY26, EBITDA rose 27.7% to Rs 88 crore compared with Rs 69 crore in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin improved to 10% in Q2 FY26 as against 8.7% in Q2 FY24.

For the first half of FY26, the companys consolidated net profit climbed 53.62% to Rs 85.18 crore on 8.93% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,691.05 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

Sunil Agrawal, managing director, Vaibhav Global, said, We are pleased to report a strong quarter with revenue growth exceeding our guidance. Revenue was at Rs 877 crore, up 10.2% YoY. EBITDA margin improved by 130 basis points to 10%, up 28% in absolute terms. This was driven by productivity gains and operating leverage. Profits after tax rose 71% YoY to Rs 48 crore. Execution remained strong across regions. With a strong balance sheet, healthy cashflows, and improving profitability, we are well positioned to sustain growth. We maintain our FY26 guidance of 7-9%, with potential upside as macro conditions improve and tariff concerns ease.