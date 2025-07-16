Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Infosys collaborates with Melbourne Archdiocese Catholic Schools

Infosys collaborates with Melbourne Archdiocese Catholic Schools

Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
To empower one of Australia's largest education networks with SAP S/4HANA

Infosys has announced a collaboration with Melbourne Archdiocese Catholic Schools (MACS) to drive an ambitious digital transformation initiative. This engagement showcases Infosys' strong capabilities in implementing managed services in the education sector.

As part of the initiative, Infosys will deploy a suite of enterprise platforms, including SAP S/4HANA Cloud, SAP SuccessFactors, and other advanced solutions like identity and access management and master data management. These integrations aim to move MACS' core ERP systems to the cloud and streamline its operations across its network of about 300 schools, enhancing efficiency, user experience, and scalability for future innovations.

The program offers a unified digital workspace with personalized, role-based access, enabling enhanced collaboration through team-based communities and streamlined communication. It improves master data management for accurate, real-time access and provides scalable infrastructure to support future generative AI applications aligned with MACS' strategic vision.

This collaboration sets a new standard for large-scale, AI-driven ERP modernization in education. By managing end-to-end digital services, Infosys enables MACS to prioritize educational outcomes while ensuring operational excellence and future-ready platform capabilities.

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

