Just Dial Q1 PAT climbs 13% YoY to Rs 160 cr

Just Dial reported a 13.05% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 159.65 crore on a 6.16% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 297.86 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 29.25% YoY to Rs 198.91 crore in Q1 FY26.

Operating EBITDA stood at Rs 86.4 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. EBITDA margin increased 28 bps to 29% in Q1 FY26 as against 28.7% in Q1 FY25. Advertising spending stood at approximately Rs 8.5 crore during the quarter.

Total active listings stood at 49.7 million as of June 30, 2025, an increase of 10.6% YoY and 1.9% QoQ. 938,625 listings were added (net) to the database during the quarter. Out of total listings, 34.8 million listings were geocoded as of June 30, 2025, up 18.2% YoY. Total images in listings stood at 230.5 million, up 16.2% YoY and 1.4% QoQ.

Total traffic (unique visitors) for the quarter stood at 193.2 million, up 6.6% YoY and 1% QoQ. 86.9% of traffic originated on mobile platforms, 10.1% on desktop/PC, and 3% on our voice platform. Mobile traffic witnessed 8.7% YoY growth. Total ratings & reviews stood at 153.7 million at the end of the quarter, up 3.1% YoY. Cash and investments stood at Rs 5,429.8 crore as of 30 June 2025 compared to Rs 4,755.5 crore as of 30 June 2024 and Rs 5,278.6 crore as of 31 March 2025. Just Dial is the market leader in the local search engine segment in India. The company provides local search-related services to users across India in a platform-agnostic manner.