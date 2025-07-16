Shilpa Medicare gains as unit VI gets USFDA EIR with VAI classification

Shilpa Medicare added 2.94% to Rs 920.70 after the company announced that its Unit VI facility in Dabaspet, Bengaluru, Karnataka, has received EIR with VAI (Voluntary Action Indicated) classification from USFDA, for the GMP inspection.

The good manufacturing practice (GMP) inspection was conducted from 24 October 2024 to 30 October 2024.

This facility is capable of manufacturing, packaging, testing, storage and distribution of two types of complex dosage forms - oral dissolving films and transdermal systems.

The Unit is already approved by EMA, Europe; MHRA, UK; SFDA, Saudi and TGA, Australia.

This Unit is currently supplying Oral Film products to US and other markets. Transdermal products have been filed in the European market.