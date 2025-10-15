India's external commercial borrowing filings ease 1.80% on month in Aug-25

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stated in a latest update that in August 2025, Indian companies, including non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), filed proposals with the RBI to raise $3.26 billion through External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs). Of this, $2.2 billion was through the automatic route and rest through the approval route. The latest data represented a slight 1.80% fall in the ECB proposals filed in July 2025.

