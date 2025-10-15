GTPL Hathway slides after Q2 PAT drops 28% YoY to Rs 9 cr

GTPL Hathway slipped 2.34% to Rs 106.50 after the company reported a 27.93% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 9.21 crore for the second quarter of FY26, compared to Rs 12.78 crore in Q2 FY25.

However, revenue from operations rose 12.09% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 959.05 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) stood at Rs 110.1 crore, marking a 3.25% decline from Rs 113.8 crore in the same quarter last year. The EBITDA margin contracted to 11.4% in Q2 FY26 from 13.2% in Q2 FY25.

On a segmental basis, revenue from the Cable TV business grew 13.49% YoY to Rs 802.64 crore. Income from internet services rose 1.94% YoY to Rs 140.11 crore. Revenue from projects (including operations and maintenance) surged 32.70% YoY to Rs 19.80 crore.

As of 30 September 2025, GTPLs Digital Cable TV active subscriber base stood at 9.50 million, while paying subscribers totaled 8.80 million. Subscription revenue from the Cable TV segment came in at Rs 302.4 crore for Q2 FY26. Broadband revenue for Q2 FY26 rose 2% YoY to Rs 139.3 crore. The broadband subscriber base grew by 10,000 YoY, reaching 1.05 million. The companys Homepass as of 30 September 2025 stood at 5.95 million, out of which 75% is available for FTTX conversion. Broadband Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) stood at Rs 465 per month per subscriber, an increase of Rs 5 YoY. Average data consumption per user per month was 410 GB, an increase of 17% YoY.

On a half-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit fell 27% to Rs 19.77 crore, while revenue rose 9.64% to Rs 1,862.75 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25. Anirudhsinh Jadeja managing director, GTPL Hathway, said, I am pleased to share that we have sustained our subscriber base across both Cable TV and Broadband businesses, reflecting continued customer trust and operational resilience in a competitive environment. Our focus on enhancing customer experience continues to drive us to expand beyond traditional Cable TV and Broadband offerings by layering OTT, Gaming, TV Everywhere and a combination of these services to meet diverse content preferences. The Company remains committed to driving efficiency, customer acquisition and retention through valueaccretive products and services, while leveraging technology and maintaining prudent financial discipline.