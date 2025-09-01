Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's forex reserves dip US$ 4.4 billion

India's forex reserves dip US$ 4.4 billion

Image
Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 10:32 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India's foreign exchange reserves dipped by USD 4.4 billion in the week that ended August 22 to USD 690.720 billion, driven largely by slump in foreign currency assets, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed on Friday. India's foreign currency assets (FCA), the largest component of foreign exchange reserves, stood at USD 582.251 billion, down by USD 3.652 billion. The RBI data showed that the gold reserves currently amount to USD 85.003 billion, witnessing a decline of USD 665 million.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bajaj Auto posts 5% YoY rise in August'25 auto sales

Neogen Chemicals rises after subsidiary inks JV pact for participating in Lithium-Ion Battery business

Zydus Wellness jumps on maiden overseas acquisition of Comfort Click

Oriental Rail Infra gains on securing Rs 3-cr order from ICF

Mega Fin (India) reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 10:23 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story