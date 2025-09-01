Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oriental Rail Infra gains on securing Rs 3-cr order from ICF

Oriental Rail Infra gains on securing Rs 3-cr order from ICF

Image
Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Oriental Rail Infrastructure jumped 4.39% to Rs 165.15 after the company announced that it has received an order worth Rs 3.37 crore from Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, a unit of Indian Railways.

According to an exchange filing, the order involves the supply and installation of 38 sets of one coach set of seats and berths (HL3) for LWSCWAC/EOG coaches. The execution timeline for the order extends up to 31 December 2026.

As per the payment terms, up to 90% of the supply portion will be paid upon submission of the inspection certificate and Provisional Physical Receipt Certificate. The remaining 10% of the supply amount, along with 100% of the installation charges, will be released after receipt and acceptance of the stores by the consignee, based on an installation certificate issued by the competent authority.

The company further clarified that its promoters, promoter group, and group companies have no interest in the awarding entity, and the order does not fall under related party transactions.

Oriental Rail Infrastructure is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of several diversified railway products and items for Indian Railways and other related industries. Its products include seat & berths, recorn, compreg board & articles thereof, furniture & parts, coated upholstery fabric, plywood, phenolic resin & hardener, silicon foam, etc.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 22.9% to Rs 5.37 crore despite an 18.5% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 140.21 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mega Fin (India) reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2025 quarter

Indices drift higher in early trade; breadth strong

INR likely to see mild recovery from record lows

Mistral Solutions receives significant order from CASDIC, DRDO

Escorts Kubota construction equipment sales dip 4.6% in Aug'25

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story