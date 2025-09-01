Bajaj Auto posts 5% YoY rise in August'25 auto sales

Bajaj Auto has reported 5% increase in total auto sales for August 2025, selling 4.17 lakh units as against 3.97 lakh units sold in August 2024.

Domestic sales aggregated to 2.32 lakh units (down 8% YoY) while exports added up to 1.85 lakh units (up 29% YoY).

Two-wheeler sales rose by 2% to 3.41 lakh units and commercial vehicle sales jumped by 21% to 0.75 lakh units in August 2025 over August 2024.

On a year-to-date, Bajaj Auto has registered total auto sales of 18.94 lakh units as against sales of 18.54 lakh units recorded in the same period last year.